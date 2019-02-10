Busty British Model Demi Rose Displays Her Deep Cleavage & Plump Lips In Sun-Drenched Bikini Snapshot

British model Demi Rose has been turning heads — and captivating the hearts and minds of her most ardent admirers — for some time now, frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to share the latest sultry snapshot in her arsenal with the world.

In her most recent Instagram image, one shared just moments ago as of this writing, the brunette bombshell can be seen in an extremely close-cropped picture, palm trees and blue skies backgrounding her. Given the close-crop of the picture, a great deal of the focus lies on both Demi’s ample assets as well as on her perfectly photogenic face, her makeup detailed to perfection. Perfectly sculpted brows are complemented by long, luxurious eyelashes — both of which serve to accentuate the British model’s chocolate brown eyes. The slightest hint of rosy-red blush tinges Demi’s cheeks, adding some definition and some feminine flair to the proceedings.

A glossy nude lip helps to round out the cosmetic touch-ups, while her signature chestnut tresses are styled in a middle part, falling in soft, straight waves about her neck and shoulders.

Demi Rose’s buxom bust is thrust into the spotlight at the bottom of the visual frame, bound in a white, blue, and navy bikini top which left very little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, Demi Rose suggested that she was deep in thought as to what her next move might be — a suggestion which seems to be reinforced by the decidedly cool and coy expression gracing her visage. Despite having been posted for a relatively brief period of time, the British beauty’s most recent share attracted an enormous response from her fans, who lavished over 60,000 likes and 400-plus comments on the image in extremely short order.

One user wrote, “Great photograph beautiful woman,” followed by a string of flame emojis. A second Instagram fan quipped, “Come to seattle and steal my heart,” trailed by a long litany of heart emojis.

If the geotag is to be believed, Demi Rose is on vacation in Tulum, Mexico. This may come as no surprise, as it seems that she enjoys vacationing in that particular country. Per the Daily Mail, the model was also on vacation in mid-January in Mexico, being joined in the idyllic adventure by boyfriend — and DJ — Chris Martinez.

No matter what sort of naughty plans Demi Rose may be dreaming up during her sun-drenched vacation, her fans don’t seem to mind. Whether it’s another tantalizing bikini snapshot or something more serious, her devotees can’t wait to see what she shares next.