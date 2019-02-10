Kate Hudson Sips Martini As She Celebrates Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday In Photobooth With Gwyneth Paltrow

Jennifer Aniston’s star-studded birthday bash this past weekend was certainly one for the books!

Dozens of A-listers gathered at the Sunset Tower hotel on the Sunset Strip to celebrate Aniston’s 50th birthday bash. The likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, George Clooney, and Katy Perry all gathered together for the special occasion and many celebrities took to their Instagram accounts to wish Jen a happy birthday, including Kate Hudson.

In a series of photos from a photo booth at the party, Hudson, Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow all pose together and make silly faces. In each of the photos, Hudson appears to be having a blast as she holds a martini in her hand and even playfully sips it in one of the images. Kate looks stunning as she wears her hair up in a high ponytail while Aniston and Paltrow both wear their long, blonde locks down.

In the caption of the image, Hudson simply writes that she absolutely loves Jennifer after wishing her a happy birthday. And her 9 million plus Instagram followers have already given the series of images a ton of attention with over 1.1 million likes in addition to 1,900 comments in just a short time of the post going live.

Some fans commented on the photo to wish Aniston a very happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful the three ladies look in the images.

“Wow! 3 of the cutest, coolest blondies in Hollywood, that’s for sure,” one follower wrote.

“Happy happy birthday JA yes we all do love you so much.”

“I’m dying. You are three of the most incredible women on the planet,” another chimed in.

And while plenty of Jennifer’s female friends were in attendance at the epic party, there was also one male guest that people were surprised to see in attendance. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, stopped by the party to mingle and wish Jen a happy birthday. Pitt tried to enter the bash without being seen but he was photographed entering the Sunset Tower hotel.

Of course, Pitt’s appearance also sparked romance rumors since this is the first time that both Jennifer and Brad and single and have been spotted out together. According to a source close to Pitt, he’s ready to get back into the dating scene after calling it quits with Angelina Jolie.

“He seems to be much more ready to find love again too, or at least he seems more open to it. His friends are hopeful it will happen for him this year too, he deserves it,” an insider said.

Only time will tell if the two are just friends or something more.