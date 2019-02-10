‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: Wolverine Appears In End Credits Scene

It's a stretch.

It’s something every Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hoping for, but could it really be true? A new Avengers: Endgame theory is suggesting Wolverine himself will make an appearance in the end credits of the movie. Screen Rant is covering the new theory, which is based largely around the fact that Disney is about to finalize their deal with 21st Century Fox which will give the MCU the rights to the Wolverine character.

Another contributing factor to the theory revolves around the infamous Google search for “famous Hugh Jackman movies” which the Inquisitr previously reported on. When typed into Google, the results listed Avengers: Endgame as one of the actor’s movies, but a new search will show that’s not the case anymore.

The reason this new theory suggests Wolverine will only make a cameo in the end credits is that the Disney/Fox deal is set to be complete by the end of March (although other reports claim July), which leaves just enough time for a brief scene to be shot with Hugh Jackman. His incorporation in the overall film would be impossible just two months before the premiere.

Screen Rant believes the X-Men could be introduced into Endgame through the power of the Infinity Stones by bringing together different realities and releasing powers of mutants around the world.

Screen Geek went into detail about why this theory just isn’t plausible citing the July date the acquisition is also rumored to end on. Using Wolverine before the merger was complete would be illegal, and therefore nothing the MCU would undertake.

The theory is more than a stretch and Endgame is unlikely to include Wolverine in any sort of capacity. Hugh Jackman has announced several times that he would not be returning to the character he played since 1999 and finished in 2017’s Logan. The actor did once state he might consider coming back to play Wolverine if he could be incorporated into the MCU, but that opportunity might be too far gone at this point in time. New theories are also starting to circulate suggesting actors to take on the clawed mutant but they are just that: theories.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.