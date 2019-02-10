‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Rocks Leather Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Robin Holzken has just returned from Africa where she was shooting for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, but that doesn’t mean that the swimsuit model is sitting back and enjoying some downtime. The model took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself dressed for the Maybelline New York Fashion Week Party, which she attended on Sunday, February 10.

In the snapshot in question, the 21-year-old Dutch beauty is featured rocking a leather bra under a plunging shirt that ties at the front. Holzken is facing the camera, which captures her from the thighs up. The KITH x Versace top features the brand’s signature stamp, a combination of mixed geometric patterns in black, white and gold.

Under the top, the model is wearing what looks like a faux-leather bra, which matches her pants. She accessorized her look with a bolo tie-style necklace, consisting of a black cord with decorative golden tips and a clasp match the color palette of her outfit.

The model has her hands clasped in front of her lower body as she looks at the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side and lips parted. She is wearing her brown hair straight and parted down the middle, in a simple yet chic style.

In the caption, she thanked Maybelline for having her at the event earlier today.

The snapshot, which Holzken shared with her 333,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,400 likes and more than 100 comments within three hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to compliment her look and share their admiration for the Netherlands native.

“Too much beauty in only one pic, breathtaking!” one user noted, paired with a heart eyes emoji and a purple heart.

“You are amazing and so beautiful hope you have a wonderful day,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Holzken returned for her second year with the magazine’s special issue, which she shot at the Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the heart of the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. As the report noted, Holzken has been modeling since she was 16, and has been featured in major magazines and major fashion campaigns such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.

But if she hadn’t made modeling her profession, she would have liked to work with animals.

“I’ve always loved dogs. I love animals, and if I wasn’t modeling, I would be studying something with that right now,” she told Sports Illustrated last year. “I wanted to have my own dog hotel, so people could go on vacation, and they give me their pets to look after.”