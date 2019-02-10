Jorja Smith Bares Major Cleavage In Tight Dress On The Red Carpet At Pre-Grammy Award Party

Jorja Smith is set to have a big night on Sunday, but first, the Grammy-nominated singer was going to show off on Saturday in a tight dress that showed off some major cleavage.

The 21-year-old British singer is nominated for Best New Artist at the annual music award spectacular, and on Saturday she was a guest of honor at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party. Smith shared a picture of the outfit on Instagram, getting plenty of praise from fans for the outfit that was both elegant and a bit racy at the same time.

“Too much beauty in only one pic, breathtaking!” one person commented.

The spotlight could get even brighter for Jorja Smith on Sunday when she is up for the award honoring the best artist to break through in 2018. Jorja Smith told the Guardian that she was gobsmacked to find out she was nominated for the Best New Artist.

“Literally the day before I was talking to my boyfriend [producer Joel Compass] because he makes music and he wanted to come out to LA around that time just to work with some people,” she says.

“And I was like: ‘Oh, I reckon I’ll do the same, but maybe next year…’ Then the day after I get a message from his manager: ‘Congratulations!’ I was like, ‘What for?’ And then I saw. I didn’t even know.”

Like many of the other artists up for the award, Jorja Smith started her musical career as a teenager thanks to some simple recording equipment and a camera to post videos to YouTube. Smith started to garner a following at the age of 15, and later moved to Soundcloud where rapper Drake discovered her song “Where Did I Go?”

The two ended up growing close — to the point that there were some rumors that Smith and Drake were dating — but she clarified that they were not an item and she was in a serious relationship with Joel Compass.

Jorja Smith may have an inside track at the Best New Artist award at the Grammys. As the Guardian noted, she took home the Critics’ Choice award at the 2018 Brits awards, which has an uncanny track record for predicting success for artists.

Those who want to see if Jorja Smith breaks through can tune into the 2019 Grammy Awards, which air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. And those who want to see all of her revealing looks can take a look at Smith’s Instagram page.