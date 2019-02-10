Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Bare Derriere In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Ashley Alexiss has developed quite a burgeoning fan base for herself on popular social media platform Instagram, currently boasting 1.5 million followers and counting. Known for her sense of humor, her body-positivity, and her curvaceous figure — Ashley is certainly making a splash with each and every sultry snapshot that she shares to her social media accounts.

In a recent share, the American plus-size model created a composite image comprised of two different — yet distinctly sexy — lingerie looks. Facing the camera in the first look, Ashley can be seen sporting a black and pink lace number which leaves very little to the imagination, embroidered accents cresting her buxom bust to emphasize her deep cleavage and fair, flawless complexion.

Her signature tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, one which crests above her brow to tumble down in loose waves about her chest. A matching pair of panties with sheer portions help to round out the classy, sensual ensemble. Accessorizing the first look with a nude lip, delicately plucked and styled eyebrows, and a coy expression — Ashley knows how to work the camera lens to maximum effect.

In the second image of the two, the blonde bombshell stands in something of a side profile, turning her prominent derriere to face her desirous audience. Clad in a barely-there pink two-piece lingerie set — one which exposes the vast majority of her full, rounded backside — Ashley looks over her shoulder to pierce the viewer with a feisty, amorous gaze.

This is not the first time that Ashley Alexiss has been photographed in a skimpy lingerie set as of late. Earlier this week the Instagram vixen was captured resting up against a cushioned crimson background, buttoned fabric lending a deep sense of texture to the aesthetic. Matching the color of the background with her own ruby-red number — as well as with her prettily painted lips — the social media starlet looked entirely in her element.

Ashley made headlines last year for her controversial decision to undergo a breast reduction treatment, per the Daily Mail, reducing the size of her bust from 36G to a 36DD. The reason? Her ample assets could not be contained by the wedding dress which she’d set her heart on, and a more persistent issue of chronic back pain had begun to rear its head.

While the Daily Mail notes that many of her fans weren’t entirely happy with the decision, it seems as if most of her ardent admirers don’t seem to be too hung up on her personal decision. Her fabulous fashion sense — and eminently enviable figure — make her a hot commodity on Instagram, and beyond.