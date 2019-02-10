See What Chrissy Teigen Looked Like As A Teenager In Throwback Pic On Instagram

Chrissy Teigen shared a throwback pic on Instagram of herself as a teenager, and fans are loving it. In the photo, Teigen looks like she’s in her teens. She sported a red Tommy Hilfiger tank top with black trim along with white shorts. She also wore a pair of white Adidas shoes and a choker necklace. It looked like she also had bangs at the time, and leaned against a tree in a yard. Fans noted, “Is that a skort? I had a couple of those too. I pretty much owned this whole outfit at some point! lol.” Many fans also added, “I thought you were Selena gomez for a second lol.”

In addition to sharing photos of her family, Chrissy has been sharing photos of recipes like pork shanks and BBQ chicken burgers. But of course, pictures of her young kids are always a hit with her fans. It doesn’t hurt that her son looks just like dad, John Legend. And back on January 27, she shared another throwback post which was video footage from her catwalk with Sports Illustrated. That post proved to be very popular, with over 9 million views and 12.3k comments. It showed Chrissy stomping the runway in a series of revealing bikinis.

Chrissy also previously opened up about food on Harper’s Bazaar, noting that “Because everybody is different, right?”

“For me, I can eat candy all day and not gain a pound, for some reason. But if I have one sandwich, it goes straight to the belly. So I think you just find what works for you. I don’t want to promote anything because the second you do that, people think it’s going to work for them, and it may not. So that’s why I never really talk about diets or workouts.”

She also noted that “I’ve never been into food trends—I always catch on last because I love classics. ‘Trend’ means it’s going to come and go, and I want things to last forever.”

With that being said, Teigen’s second cook book, “Cravings: Hungry for More” has a four-and-a-half star rating on Amazon. Her previous book, “Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat” has a solid five stars with over 1,600 reviews. Either way, fans are enjoying all the videos and photos from her cook book, with some commenting joking that her stream of food posts are making them say goodbye to their diets.