Dua Lipa Shares Pictures Of The Revealing, Cleavage-Baring Blue Dress She Wore To A Pre-Grammy Party

The singer could have a big night on Sunday as she's nominated for two Grammys.

Dua Lipa isn’t waiting for the Grammy Awards to dress to the nines, posting pictures of the revealing blue dress that she wore on the eve of what could be the biggest night of her career.

The 23-year-old British singer is nominated for two awards at the show, including Best New Artist. She started celebrating early, heading out to a pre-Grammy party on Saturday night wearing a form-fitting blue dress that showed off plenty of cleavage. Dua Lipa shared some pictures of the dress on Instagram, garnering more than 1.2 million likes from fans in just a few hours and scores of supportive comments rooting her on for a big night.

Whether she wins or not, Dua Lipa has already had an amazing year in 2018 as the second-most streamed female artist, and most in her native U.K. She also became a style icon, appearing on the cover of British Vogue and garnering a huge following on Instagram for her revealing shots.

Given her following, fans are waiting to see what she will wear on Sunday and the singer opened up a bit about the look she plans for the Grammy Awards.

“It’s shiny. It’s quite elegant, a bit dramatic—but at the same time, I feel like it’s quite classic,” she told Vanity Fair. “I just feel really confident in it. I think that’s kind of the most important thing.”

The singer also told Vanity Fair that the past year has been “surreal” and that she has a hard time putting into words what it’s been like to see her career rise nearly a decade after she started posting videos of herself singing on YouTube at age 14.

“I’m just so happy, and nervous, and excited,” she said of her first trip to the Grammy Awards as a nominee. “hat kind of comes with a whole new excitement. I feel like this time I’m really a part of it.”

Dua Lipa added that she has been working on new music for 2019, but doesn’t want to rush it and plans to take the time necessary to “make sure that it’s the right thing.”

Those who want to check out Dua Lipa at the 2019 Grammy Awards can tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. ET to see if she takes home any hardware. And those who want to take a peek at all her glamorous and revealing looks can check them out on her Instagram page.