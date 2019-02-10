Chris Pratt Promises Fans Won’t Be Disappointed In ‘Jurassic World’ 3

Jurassic World 3 is in the works, and star Chris Pratt has recently commented on the upcoming film which is getting fans hyped across the world. Both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were massive successes at the box office, despite the fact that the sequel received a little less praise from critics. The third film in the trilogy is expected to make a killing in the box office as well, especially if what Chris Pratt has recently revealed turns out to be true.

When speaking with MTV News recently about The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Avengers: Endgame, Jurassic World‘s third film inevitably came up.

“I can’t say anything, but I can tell you when I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn!’…it’s going to be pretty epic…. You will not be disappointed” he revealed.

Not much is known about the plot surrounding Jurassic World 3 at this time, but fans can expect something revolving around the remaining dinosaurs who are now among humans which was revealed at the end of Fallen Kingdom. The end-credit scene in the second film showed pterodactyls flying around Las Vegas and landing on the Eiffel Tower statue outside of the Paris hotel and casino.

Jurassic World 3 is set to debut in 2021 and does not have a subtitle at this point in time. Bryce Dallas Howard is set to return alongside Chris Pratt but there are no other cast members listed just yet.

The third Jurassic Park film in 2001 was the worst performing of the original trilogy domestically and falls at the bottom of the list in the entire franchise. The William H. Macy film earned $48 million less than The Lost World: Jurassic Park and $176 million less than the film that started it all in 1993. The third Jurassic World might not perform as well as its predecessors, but it definitely won’t fall as flat as Jurassic Park III.

Fallen Kingdom earned $300 million less in the international box office than the original Jurassic World, but since both made it will over the $1 billion mark it can’t really be said that one was better than the other.