Amy Klobuchar Announces 2020 Presidential Run, Minnesota Democratic Senator Confirms Decision At Snowy Event

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has been dodging questions about a 2020 presidential campaign for months now. Once she planned an event for Sunday afternoon in Minnesota this weekend, many anticipated that she would finally be confirming she was joining the pack to try to win the Democratic nomination and that’s just what she did.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar gathered hearty Minnesotans in the Twin Cities on a cold, snowy Sunday afternoon to confirm what her supporters had been hoping to hear from her for months. Klobuchar said that she is running for president and she now joins a crowded field of others who have also formally announced their campaigns.

As WCCO details, Klobuchar served as the Hennepin County Attorney in Minneapolis before running for the Senate. She stepped in to run for Mark Dayton’s seat as he left the Senate in 2006 and she beat Republican candidate Mark Kennedy by 20 points.

Klobuchar ran for her second term in 2012, beating Republican Kurt Bills by nearly 35 points. She was just re-elected during the 2018 midterms with a 24-point win over her Republican challenger and she’s consistently been an incredibly popular politician across Minnesota.

While Klobuchar has been known and loved in Minnesota for some time, she isn’t as well-known nationally as some of the other Democratic presidential candidates. She did generate a great deal of buzz during her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court hearings and she is currently a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar jumped into the crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020, pledging to "lead from the heart" during a snowy announcement in Minneapolis. https://t.co/41G7WhwPDF pic.twitter.com/BzV7D3BQUM — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2019

During her announcement, shared by CNN via Twitter, Klobuchar noted that she was the first female senator elected in Minnesota. She spoke about how she is the daughter of a teacher and a newspaper man, and those familiar with the Klobuchar name know that her father is former Star Tribune sports columnist Jim Klobuchar. Amy referred to her father, and his battle with alcoholism, during her questioning of Kavanaugh.

The Minnesota Senator says that she will “lead from the heart” and that she is “running for every American.” Klobuchar is known for being more moderate than some of the 2020 Democratic contenders and she has established a reputation for working across the aisle frequently.

JUST IN: Amy Klobuchar launches 2020 run for president https://t.co/sDUcT9Ezmi pic.twitter.com/ZK6jtXE8ft — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins an already crowded field of potential Democratic candidates. CNN details that Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, author Marianne Williamson, and businessman Andrew Yang have all officially announced that they are running.

In addition, Pete Buggigieg, is “exploring” a presidential run, and people are keeping a close eye on a number of others. Current politicians like Sherrod Brown, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Beto O’Rourke have all hinted that they may run, but so far, they have not make any official announcements.

Can Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar find a way to stand out in this crowded field of Democratic contenders? It’s shaping up to be a fierce battle, but there’s definitely been a fair amount of buzz about Klobuchar and her supporters would say she certainly shouldn’t be discounted as the race moves toward the November 2020 election day.