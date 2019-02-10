Smokey Robinson Defends Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute, Fires Back At Critics For Scathing Comments

Last week, Jennifer Lopez found herself at the center of controversy when it was announced that she’d been selected to perform for the 2019 Grammy Awards tribute to Motown Records. Now, legendary Motown star, Smokey Robinson, is speaking out to defend her. According to The Jasmine Brand, Smokie is actually scheduled to perform with Jennifer Lopez for Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammys gala. The famous singer/producer is reportedly elated to perform alongside the “If You Had My Love” singer, and he has a serious message for those who have criticized J-Lo for being selected for the tribute.

When Smokey appeared for the pre-Grammys gala, he was asked about the upcoming performance. During a quick interview with Variety, Smokey Robinson made his stance clear. He’s standing by Jennifer Lopez and he’s sharing a different perspective of the decision. Despite the criticism, he insists Jennifer Lopez is actually a representation of what Motown stands for. Describing the critical comments as “stupid,” Smokey claims Motown was a music home for “everybody.”

“I don’t think anyone who is intelligent is upset. I think anyone who is upset is stupid,” said Smokey Robinson. “Motown was music for everybody. Everybody. Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”

The latest news follows a heated debate in response to Jennifer Lopez’s scheduled Grammys tribute to Motown Records. Almost immediately after the announcement was made, social media users everywhere began sharing their reactions. Fans everywhere began to compare Jennifer Lopez’s musicianship and career to the great artists of Motown.

The legendary record label, which has been a staple in the music industry for more than 50 years, was once the home of some of music’s greatest acts including Smokey Robinson, Michael Jackson, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Temptations, and in later years, Boyz II Men and even Bruno Mars. Although Jennifer Lopez is an amazing singer, dancer, performer, and actress, to some fans, Jennifer Lopez’s legacy doesn’t live up to the great stature of Motown Records.

Many Motown fans took to multiple social media platforms with relentless comments demeaning Jennifer Lopez while minimizing her accomplishments. The tribute was even discussed on The View which led to yet another heated debate on social media.

Despite the criticism Jennifer Lopez has faced, she will be performing for the award show. The 61st annual Grammy Awards is scheduled to air on February 10 at 8PM on CBS. The award show will be hosted by Grammy-award winning singer/pianist Alicia Keys.