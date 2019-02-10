Trump Gets ‘Toe Tagged & Bagged By Black Twitter’ Says ‘The Root’ After Tweets About Racism

Trump tweeted "African-Americans are very angry.'

In terms of odd and awkward juxtapositions on Twitter, Jay Connor of The Root weighed in on his observations of Donald Trump’s comments about the racial meltdown in Virginia politics with accusations of politicians appearing in blackface and the Lieutenant Governor accused of sexual assault.

Connor commented that of all the people who “should never speak up for black folks” Trump is definitely up there along with his oldest son, Don Jr. But on Twitter this morning, the president took up the black cause commenting that: “African Americans are very angry at the double standard on full display in Virginia!”

Connor said that the president had to resist the urge to say “The Blacks” instead of African Americans.

But in The Root article, Conner says that Black Twitter wasn’t having it, pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy in pointing out racism and racial insensitivity in any other person.

Director Ava DuVernay shared a meme with a caption that read: “The Lord is testing me,” while others referenced Trump’s racist policies at the border, his involvement in tweeting about the Central Park Five and comments about Native Americans from calling Elizabeth Warren Pochohantas and referencing the Trail of Tears on Twitter yesterday.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Donald Trump made an insensitive or awkward racial comment which caught the attention of the media and late-night hosts says the Inquisitr.

When Trump White House rep Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press conference to say that she couldn’t guarantee that Donald Trump never used the “n-word,” but said as a matter of fact that Trump wasn’t a racist, Stephen Colbert reacted on his show about a pattern of racism from the Trump administration.

“Yeah, he can’t be a racist. Some of his best friends are people who have black friends. Take it from Trump’s biggest defender.”

Colbert then responded to Trump’s post on Twitter that he “is the least racist person” ever.

“You can tell somebody’s not something when they protest exactly the right amount.”

But Colbert also called out former Trump friend and West Wing employee Omarosa Manigault Newman, saying that if she only figured out that the president was a racist when she left her White House position, then she didn’t want to know, suggesting that she had her head buried in the sand.

Colbert also mentioned that after Omarosa left, Trump had no other people of color working for him in the West Wing.