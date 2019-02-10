‘B&B’ Casting News For The Week Of February 11: Heartbreak As One Couple Splits

Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of February 11 indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will interrogate Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) in her quest for answers about Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted baby girl, per Highlight Hollywood. It also appears as if a fan favorite is about to exit the CBS soap opera.

Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman will return as Baby Kelly. In fact, the whole baby drama can be tied back to this adorable little girl. Steffy wanted to give her daughter a sibling who is as close in age as she was to her twin sister Phoebe. When Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) lost their daughter, Steffy seized the opportunity to give Kelly a sister via adoption.

Little does she know that her adopted daughter, Baby Phoebe, is actually Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth. Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville will appear as Baby Phoebe/Beth again this week. The baby girl has stolen Hope’s heart and, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Hope will become fixated on her. Although Steffy has sympathy for Hope, she must do what is best for her baby. Steffy believes it is unhealthy for Hope to spend so much time with the infant.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe is close to finding out the truth. After finding the adoption papers, Zoe will interrogate Flo who will finally admit that the baby is not hers. Inquisitr shares that Zoe will be so shocked that she will immediately call her father. She cannot believe that her father is a cold-hearted criminal who is capable of faking a baby’s death.

Bold and the Beautiful fans will also be sad to hear that Ingo Rademacher is now off contract. The actor, who portrays Thorne Forrester, confirmed that he will be exiting the role soon. Rademacher will continue in his role as Thorne this week but is now a guest star.

The week of February 11 is a significant one for Thorne as he will make a confession to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). On February 13, it appears as if Thorne will tell Katie that he no longer wants to be married to her. Katie will be blindsided by the news since she will be planning their first Valentine’s Day together. Katie will first tell Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and then her sisters during the week of February 18, per She Knows Soaps.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.