‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Goes Braless To Flaunt Her Massive Cleavage, Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Brunette bombshell Abigail Ratchford is one of the most influential models in the world, having worked for such titans of the industry as Maxim, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Esquire amongst many others. Her wildly curvaceous figure and world-famous physique have earned her a great deal of acclaim in the beauty industry, and she shows no sign of stopping in her most recent Instagram share.

In this particular image, Abigail can be seen striking a smoldering, sultry pose against a dynamic background — one comprised of stained wooden plants and long tubes of fluorescent light.

Her signature raven locks are styled in wild, tumbling waves which fall about her collar and her chest. Wearing a skin-tight dress, one which left almost nothing to the imagination, the former Maxim model stood in semi-profile, a pose which showcased her ample assets and deep cleavage to great effect. Her slender arms, delicate collarbone, and svelte waistline were also heavily emphasized by the pose and the angle of the snapshot — the nearly-sheer fabric of the garment clinging to her rock hard abdominal muscles with reckless abandon.

Abigail’s famous derriere was also thrust into the spotlight in this sexy snap, the material clinging to every killer curve and showing off every bit of her enviable backside. Accessorizing her look with bold brows, a deep smoky eye, long lashes, and a glossy nude lip, Abigail Ratchford pierced the camera lens with a sensual, feminine gaze.

In the caption attached to the sexy snap, Abigail gave a shout-out to her Los Angeles based photographer, Moezart. A winking devil emoji and a flame emoji were added for a bit of mood, along with a coy quip. It appears that her legions of ardent admirers absolutely loved this provocative photo, showering it with over 130,000 likes in addition to nearly 2,000 comments.

One user wrote, “Wow so beautiful,” trailed by a string of heart-eyed emojis. A second Instagram fan responded to her caption in a risque fashion, quipping, “Let My Demons in,” followed by a number of dewdrop emojis and a matching devil emoji.

Abigail Ratchford is famous for many things, most of them having to do with her work in the beauty business, but she’s also developed a reputation for a certain pose. Per Maxim, the American model is well known for her frequent usage of the hand-bra in her various photo shoots, as staff writers detail.

“The bodacious bombshell is extremely well-endowed, so her hands just barely provide enough coverage to create content that’s safe for Instagram.”

No matter whether the pose is hands-on or hands-off, Abigail’s most serious devotees love seeing what she’s been up to — and can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.