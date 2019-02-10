‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Natalie Eva Marie Thinks Some Houseguests Didn’t Deserve To Be There

Natalie Eva Marie is one of the recently evicted houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 after being given the boot first on Friday’s double eviction night. The former WWE star was one of the few Big Brother superfans in the house and definitely knew how to play the game. Several houseguests she played alongside had never even heard of the show and others who did said they didn’t know much about it.

Speaking with TV Guide after her eviction, Natalie admitted that some of her fellow celebrities didn’t deserve to be there for their lack of knowledge of the show.

“I’m like, ‘What are you doing?? How are you going to sign up for a show and not even know what the rules are or how to play? Like get your life together because if you don’t know how to play, then you should be on the block!’ That was what was irritating, too. I’m like, ‘Why am I explaining what a backdoor is to some of these people?’ I’m like, ‘Umm, you don’t even deserve to be here!'”

Ryan Lochte was one of the houseguests who admitted in interviews that he didn’t know anything about the show prior to heading into it, so his role as the second evicted houseguest of the season came as no surprise. When Jonathan Bennett discussed a backdoor plan with Ryan earlier in the season, he had no idea what it meant and needed it explained to him.

"[My husband] was giving me the lowdown on those live feeds, and Dina [Lohan] and Kandi [Burruss]… I hope they get knocked out of the house immediately," @natalieevamarie told Global News. #CBBUS2 #CBB @CBSBigBrother https://t.co/jtgrL09Fxl — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) February 9, 2019

Dina Lohan was also loose on the strategies of Big Brother and has been caught on the live feeds making comments about gameplay that made no sense. At one point, the “momager” told Ryan Lochte (who was the current HOH at the time) he needed to win the upcoming HOH to keep them safe. Big Brother fans know this comment made no sense as an outgoing HOH isn’t eligible to play in the next competition for the title. While Natalie didn’t name specifically who she was talking about, there was definitely a little shade being thrown Ryan and Dina’s way.

What are the chances everyone will be happy with who gets evicted tonight… #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/Mo2KPLqxFK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 9, 2019

Of course, playing Celebrity Big Brother is much different than normal Big Brother which takes place over 99 days. CBB only lasts for a little over three weeks at a heightened pace. The last episode sees the eviction of three houseguests before the jury votes on the winner of the season.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. EST. The live two-hour finale airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.