‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday: Zoe Apologizes To Flo

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 11 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) may have learned a trick of two from her father Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). The pretty brunette will apologize to Florence Fulton, per She Knows Soaps, and if there is one thing that B&B fans know is that Zoe is not ever sorry for anything Ask Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) if Zoe was sorry when she tried to get Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) into bed when he was still her man.

Zoe Buckingham just found the ultimate evidence that her father and Flo were up to no good, per Inquisitr. The Forrester Creations model knew that Flo had not been entirely honest with her when they had met previously. For this reason, she returned to her father’s apartment to find out why he had left Los Angeles so suddenly. As she rummaged through a desk she happened upon the adoption papers which Flo and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had signed.

It seems ironic that Zoe found the adoption papers considering how paranoid Flo was about signing them. Before she committed her name to the forms, she first asked Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) if anyone would ever find out if she was the baby’s mother. He assured Flo that they would need her consent to have her name released.

Zoe quickly scanned the adoption paperwork and realized that the baby in question was Steffy’s newly adopted daughter. She wanted to know what was going on. Zoe fired off some questions that any new mother would know about the birth of their baby, such as the baby’s birth date and who the doctor was who delivered the baby. When Flo could not answer, Zoe assumed that she did not know because she was not the baby’s mother.

At that point, Zoe tugged Flo’s robe open to reveal the blonde wearing only her underwear. Her flat tummy convinced Zoe that she had not been pregnant.

Of course, Flo will be irate and demand that Zoe leave before she calls the cops. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will apologize. She knows that in order to get any answers from Flo, she will need to sweet talk the woman who was secretly living with her father.

Zoe is very close to finding out the whole truth. In fact, Bold and the Beautifulspoilers for the week of February 11 promise that Flo will break down and finally make a full confession. But will Zoe do the right thing and tell Hope and Steffy?