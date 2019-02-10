‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday: Zoe Apologizes To Flo

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 11 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) may have learned a trick or two from her father, Reese (Wayne Brady). The pretty brunette will apologize to Florence Fulton, per She Knows Soaps, and if there is one thing that B&B fans know, it’s that Zoe has never been sorry. One has to look no further than Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) and her man, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) to see proof of Zoe’s lack of shame. For those who need a refresher, Zoe never apologized to Emma after trying to seduce Xander.

Zoe Buckingham just found evidence proving that her father and Flo were up to no good, per the Inquisitr. The Forrester Creations model knew that Flo had not been entirely honest with her when they had met previously. For this reason, she returned to her father’s apartment to find out why he had left Los Angeles so suddenly. As she rummaged through a desk, she happened upon the adoption papers which Flo and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had signed.

It seems ironic that Zoe found the adoption papers, considering how paranoid Flo was about signing them. Before she signed her name to the forms, she first asked Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) if anyone would ever find out if she was the baby’s mother. He assured Flo that they would need her consent before revealing her name.

Zoe quickly scanned the adoption paperwork and realized that the baby in question was Steffy’s newly adopted daughter. She wanted to know what was going on. Zoe fired off some questions that any new mother would know about the birth of their baby — she asked the baby’s date of birth and the name of the doctor who delivered the baby. When Flo could not answer, Zoe assumed that she did not know because she was not the baby’s mother.

At that point, Zoe tugged Flo’s robe open and revealed her taut stomach, which convinced Zoe that she had not been pregnant.

Of course, Flo will be irate and demand that Zoe leave before she calls the cops. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Zoe will apologize. She knows that in order to get any answers from Flo, she will need to sweet talk the woman who was secretly living with her father.

Zoe is very close to finding out the whole truth. In fact, spoilers for the week of February 11 — as detailed by the Inquisitr— promise that Flo will break down and finally make a full confession. But will Zoe do the right thing and tell Hope and Steffy?