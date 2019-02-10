‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon And Rey Say The ‘L’ Word

Surprising new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that before the week ends, Sharon and Rey will profess their love for each other, but they face overwhelming odds that could end up keeping them from living happily ever after together.

As Valentine’s Day heats up, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) enjoy some time together. However, things go terribly wrong when in the heat of the moment, Mia blurts out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name. Mia and Arturo have a past together, and they slept together fairly recently, which is why they were estranged when Rey first showed up in Genoa City.

The actor who plays Rey, Jordi Vilasuso, explained the situation to Soap Opera Digest recently. He said, “That not only hurt Rey but p*sses him off. He’s really tried to do the right thing by Mia, but this is the last straw. He grabs his clothes and storms out.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, an angry Rey runs straight to Sharon (Sharon Case.) After all, before Mia showed up in Genoa City, Sharon and Rey grew increasingly close, and he felt his marriage was finished. Mia begged for his forgiveness and asked for another chance, so Rey felt duty bound to give her one despite his growing feelings for Sharon, who is both his landlord and co-worker at the Genoa City Police Department.

Do you think these four will get caught? ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/Y7DF4R7ONM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2019

He goes to Sharon, and things get serious. According to Vilasuso, “Rey finally wants to be real about what he wants. They have a long, intense talk and say, ‘I love you’ to each other. That’s a huge statement, and neither one of them takes it lightly.”

Of course, things can never be smooth sailing for these two, especially with Sharon still keeping the huge secret about her involvement in J.T.’s murder. The whole time he’s been in town, Rey’s been investigating to learn what happened to J.T. It’s been right under his nose, and yet Rey arrested Victor instead of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni.)

Unfortunately, after professing their love for each other, Rey spies an unusual call on a bill of Sharon’s he accidentally sees. “Sharon is doing her taxes and has bills all over the place. He even has to move some papers off the couch so he can sit down and he sees her cell phone bill. His eyes catch a call she made to 911 on the night J.T. disappeared. Rey’s stomach drops when he sees that and asks Sharon why she made that call,” said Vilasuso.

Inquisitr reported that Sharon caves this week, and it could be that the entire truth of J.T.’s murder finally comes to light. Once again, this looks like a false start for Sharon and Rey’s romance.