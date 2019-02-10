Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Signature Mystery’: A Sunday Night Destination For Brand-New Films

Fans of a good, old-fashioned mystery movie can now expect intriguing programming every Sunday night at the same time, 9 p.m., thanks to a new initiative from the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, on Saturday, February 9, the network announced its “Signature Mystery” campaign, which will feature brand-new movies from some of its popular film series and the addition of a couple of new franchises.

“Viewers have a strong appetite for our mysteries, and we’re thrilled to introduce new characters, and develop partnerships with extraordinary talent to complement returning viewer favorites as we take our audience on smart, exciting, and thrilling adventures,” stated Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of Programming and Network Publicity for the channel’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, according to a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries press release published on the Futon Critic website.

“Launching ‘Signature Mystery’ as a Sunday night TV destination for smart Whodunnits lets our viewers know we are deeply committed to the genre.”

The network laid out most of its programming plans for February through October, so viewers can mark down the dates of the movies they want to watch on their calendars in order to prepare for the suspenseful tales.

There will be new, original flicks part of the Morning Show Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, Garage Sale Mysteries, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchises, and the new series making their debuts include the Chronicle Mysteries, Crossword Mysteries, and Picture Perfect Mysteries.

The Chronicle Mysteries kicks off the new ‘Signature Mystery’ campaign with the premiere of the franchise’s first three movies. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the series follows a true crime podcaster, Alex McPherson (Alison Sweeney), as she investigates suspicious murders with the help of an editor, Drew (Benjamin Ayres), from a Pennsylvania town’s local newspaper. The first flick, Recovered, debuts on February 17. It is followed by the Wrong Man on February 24, and Vines That Bind on March 3.

Lacey Chabert’s new Crossword Mysteries series will premiere on March 10 with its first movie, A Puzzle to Die For. The Hallmark favorite stars as Tess Harper, a newspaper crosswords editor who finds clues to local murders within the paper’s puzzles. Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, and John Kapelos also star in the franchise, which will have additional movie premieres on October 6, 13, and 20.

April will bring three new movies in the Morning Show Mysteries series, which are based on books by NBC’s favorite weatherman, Al Roker. The the new flicks about restaurant owner and morning show segment host Billie Blessings (Holly Robinson Peete), and featuring Rick Fox as a cop, will premiere on April 7, 14, and 21.

Kellie Martin returns as the title character in three new Hailey Dean Mysteries movies on May 5, 12, and 19, and the Picture Perfect Mysteries kick off on June 2 with real life husband and wife Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega as the stars.

There have already been 15 Garage Sale Mysteries films, but Lori Loughlin is back as Jennifer Shannon for four more pics, debuting on August 4, 11, 18, and 25, and Candace Cameron Bure’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries has new movies premiering on September 15, 22, and 29.

Tune in to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network Sunday nights at 9 p.m. for all of the new ‘Signature Mystery’ films.