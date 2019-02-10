Prince William & Duchess Kate Arrive At 2019 BAFTAS In Style

Sunday night sees the British equivalent of the Academy Awards taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) see critically acclaimed actors, movies, and series honored with well-deserved accolades, making it every bit the star-studded event as the Oscars.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the president of the charity, and he and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out looking their Sunday best at the event, according to Express UK.

The duchess was the picture of elegance and grace in her outfit, opting for a stunning fairytale-like flowing white gown with layers of soft tulle pooling around her feet. The beautiful garment — which was created by one of Catherine’s favorite designers, Alexander McQueen — featured a single strap over her left shoulder, embellished with delicate flowers.

The top featured ruching in a diagonal pattern across her bust, and was tightly fitted around her waist to accentuate her slim figure. With the tulle skirt, the dress seemed to fan out with each step, revealing that she was wearing sequined slippers underneath.

She accessorized with a bracelet featuring layers of diamonds, a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and carried a small white clutch purse in her hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for tonight’s @BAFTA Awards ceremony #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/lfpSk9rE4e — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

Catherine’s thick, dark locks were done up in an elegant chignon for the occasion, showing off her bare shoulder and neck.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, as the pair smiled for the flash of the cameras upon their arrival.

The couple arrived at the Royal Albert Hall two hours before the event was due to start at 4 p.m. ET, and were seated front and center for the ceremony. William has been the president of the charity since 2010, when he took over the position from Lord Attenborough.

Prince William is due to award the Fellowship, the Academy’s highest accolade, to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker for her many years of editing in the industry, most notably on Martin Scorsese films.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take their seats for tonight's @BAFTA Awards Ceremony #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/76hNXDZIxp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 10, 2019

Others who are in attendance at the prestigious event include stars from The Favourite, Olivia Colman (who plays Princess Anne in the film), Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Some of the other big name nominees include Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Glenn Close (The Wife), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Christian Bale (Vice).

This year’s installment is being hosted by Joanna Lumley.