Amanda Cerny Goes Nude In The Shower & Shows Off Her Back After Cupping Therapy

Amanda Cerny often walks a fine line between sexy and hilarious, and her newest Instagram post is no exception, as she went nude in the shower with her back to the camera. Her back had rows of purple circles, a result of cupping therapy, which seems to be gaining popularity among celebrities. It’s not exactly a flattering look, but Amanda busted out some dance moves anyway. According to HealthLine, the Chinese practice is believed to have positive effects on your body’s blood flow and “qi” flow. “Qi” is what the Chinese believe to be a person’s life force.

Previously, Elle noted some celebrities who were believed to practice cupping therapy. The list included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Lady Gaga. The glass cups that are placed on the body have a mechanical pump, and the air inside the cups cool down while the air sucks up the skin. Typically the cups are on the body for five minutes at a time.

“Sometimes, it leaves behind telltale circular marks when the capillaries near the skin surface are broken,” the publication noted. That appears to have happened in Cerny’s case, as her skin is marked with bright purple spots.

While not every woman would be so excited to share their body after cupping therapy — with over 24.4 million fans, no less — Amanda’s openness and confidence in herself has helped her grow her fan base. She previously spoke with Pop Sugar about beauty.

“I have to see the positive sides of my own self and be proud of my own body and love my own body,” she noted.

“I think it’s more of a mental thing than anything, because at the end of the day, everyone can have negative comments about what they don’t like about themselves. That’s the easy part. The hard part is being able to look in the mirror every morning and say what you love about yourself… Overall confidence is beauty.”

In other news, Cerny’s other recent posts include a funny short video about “living in a studio apartment.” The video starts off with her looking frustrated, as she tries to concentrate on writing something on a notepad. It then cuts to a dog playing on a bed, and then a man sitting in a loud, massage chair. Her boyfriend is seen getting a rather rigorous massage near the kitchen, while another woman working on her computer while chatting on the phone.