UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Full, Round Derriere In Thong Bikini Bottoms

UFC ring girl — and fan favorite — Arianny Celeste is seeing a meteoric rise to fame as she continues to capture the hearts and minds of her most ardent admirers on social media. Taking to popular platform Instagram to share sultry, sexy snapshots with her sizable audience, Arianny knows exactly how to make her natural beauty work for her.

In this particular image, the entertainer and social media starlet can be seen striking a sensual pose as she models a two piece string bikini. Casting the strap to her bikini top down over one shoulder in a sensual manner, Arianny also gives the camera lens a bit of a pout — displaying some attitude via her expression and her steely gaze.

The centerpiece of the photo clearly rests upon the UFC ring girl’s full, rounded backside — Arianny playing with the stringed ends of her bikini bottoms idly. Her toned derriere and supple thighs are placed into a place of prominence at the lower edge of the photographic frame. The high-waisted thong bikini bottoms also wrap around the entertainer’s enviably trim waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure in feminine fashion.

Arianny Celeste’s iconic chestnut tresses are styled in a dramatic and broad side part, her long longs tumbling down in loose waves to rest upon her collar and her chest. Accessorizing her look with perfectly shaped eyebrows, some rose-tinged blush, a nude lip, and a pair of large hoop earrings — Arianny has nailed the casual chic aesthetic.

Nearby, what appears to be a plate of snack food can be seen — as well as what appears to be a curly-coated dog.

In the caption attached to the revealing image, Arianny made it clear that the apparent plate of food was, more specifically, huevos rancheros — a traditional Mexican dish featuring eggs, beans, and various vegetables in the mix. It seems that her fans and followers also appreciated the healthy food — and her healthy figure — as they lavished over 48,000 likes and 600-plus comments on the sexy share.

One user wrote, “Very beautiful CURVES GORGEOUS ONE.” A second Instagram fan quipped, “Ahhh look at that cute lil [peach emoji].”

Arianny Celeste has been making headlines most recently, according to Maxim, for her very popular Girlfriend Box. The subscription box — one which was co-founded by Alejandra Boggiano — boasts romantic cards, clothing, and lingerie to bring couples together.

No matter what Arianny gets up to, her legions of devotees are always excited to see which new look, or product, she shares next.