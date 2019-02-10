Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Cleavage In Very Low-Cut Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes flaunted her cleavage in a new Instagram photo, which showed her sitting on the ground and looking at the camera. The photo was taken in a room with bare walls, as sunlight streamed in front the left side. Samantha wore a black swimsuit that was very low-cut as she flaunted her curves. Her hair was pulled up in a casual, messy ponytail and she smiled slightly for the camera. The model is celebrating her birthday today, so many of her fans took the time to send her good wishes in the comments. In addition, Hoopes reposted many of her friends’ and fans’ happy birthday posts in her Instagram Stories. It’s obvious that she’s getting a lot of love on her special day.

Many of Samantha’s recent posts show her rocking an unzipped black swimsuit. It’s hard to tell whether the newest photo is the same swimsuit as the rest since the other video and photo were so zoomed in. But she also shared a photo of her outfit a few days ago, as she looked chic and sophisticated in white. The model rocked a white dress or romper, with several ruffle accents on the top and at the bottom. It was high-cut, and she paired it with light blue heels that made her look extremely tall. Hoopes also played with sunglasses with her hands, as she wore her hair down in a middle part with pronounced curls.

The model is perhaps best known for her work with Sports Illustrated — she previously shared what it was like to work with the publication in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. This included revealing whether she was able to keep any of the swimsuits she wore for the photo shoot.

“I wish we did. We don’t, but brands do reach out to you and support you and if you want anything… Or they say: I really like that you wore this, would you post it [on Instagram]? It works hand in hand for both of us: I like bikinis and I get free ones. It’s nice.”

Samantha also noted that her four sisters are supportive of her work with SI.

“They are all older than I am. They are supportive of me as well. They are a little jealous, I think. All of a sudden they are coming back to my parents: ‘Oh, I wanted to be a model when I was younger.'”

Samantha explained that her parents didn’t remember any of their daughters saying they wanted to be models when they grew up.