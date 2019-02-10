Elizabeth Warren Claps Back At Donald Trump, Says He ‘May Not Even Be A Free Person’ By The 2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren is showing she can hit back at Donald Trump. On Sunday, she blasted the president, saying he “may not even be a free person” by the time the 2020 election cycle rolls around.

The Massachusetts senator has been one of Trump’s biggest targets, ever since she announced several weeks ago that she was considering a run for president — the attacks ramped up over the weekend after Warren officially announced that she was entering the presidential race. Trump responded with a tweet mocking Warren’s Native American heritage, calling her Pocahontas, and making what appeared to be a reference to the Native American genocide known as the “Trail of Tears,” per the Inquisitr.

In an appearance in the important early caucus state of Iowa, Warren hit back against Donald Trump, by making reference to the Russia investigation that has already sent numerous members of his inner circle to prison.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be President,” Warren told a cheering crowd in Cedar Rapids, CNN reports. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

As the report noted, until that point, Warren had been known for sticking to her message about representing working Americans against corporate interests while avoiding direct attacks on Trump. She had rarely referenced him by name, but many of her Democratic followers have said they want to see candidates become more aggressive in pushing back against the constant attacks from the president.

The Russia investigation appeared to be a natural target, as it has already sent former campaign manager Paul Manafort to prison, along with Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn. The investigation continues to move into Trump’s inner circle, with reports that Donald Trump Jr. could be in danger of indictment, for allegedly lying about his role in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Warren also directly referred to Donald Trump as racist, something other candidates and many of Trump’s opponents had held back from doing.

“Every day, there’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly,” Warren said. “And what are we, as candidates, as activists, the press, going to do about it? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

Trump had long attacked Elizabeth Warren for past claims that she held Native American heritage, and continued the attacks after Warren released the results of a DNA test showing that she did have distant Native American ancestry. The DNA test drew some controversy and pushback from the Cherokee Tribe, leading Warren to issue an apology.