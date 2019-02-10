Halsey Appears To Hint That G-Eazy Cheated On Her During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Halsey appears to have used her recent Saturday Night Live performance to confirm the rumor that her ex, Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, cheated on her. The singer, who acted as both the host and the musical act in SNL‘s latest episode on February 9, took to the stage to perform her Billboard’s Hot 100 hit tune “Without Me.” During the performance, a series of messages written as graffiti started showing up on a screen just behind the singer, including a very direct one that read “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated” (her real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane).

As reported by Hollywood Life, while the 24-year-old didn’t exactly call out anyone by name, the message seemed to regard her 29-year-old on-and-off ex, as the two shared a tumultuous relationship that culminated in a highly-publicized split last October, which is why fans are now assuming that Halsey grabbed the chance to hit out at G-Eazy. Aside from her powerful performance, she also later took to Twitter to explain her thought process behind the explosive messages, and why she believed she ought to speak up.

“as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo,” she wrote.

While none of them publicly spoke about the reason behind their breakup, there were rumors that G-Eazy cheated on Halsey, particularly after she released her song “Without Me,” with many believing it’s about her alleged unfaithful beau, who’s known for being quite the charmer among the ladies. And in an interview with Glamour magazine last month, the New Jersey native explained why she likes to keep her personal life away from the spotlight as much as possible, which is also why she never really talked about her relationship with the “No Limit” rapper.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines.”

“Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality,” she explained.

The singer added that, because she had been so transparent in the past – she grew her fanbase first on Tumblr and then on YouTube – she had to consider how to approach a delicate subject like a split, but that she eventually figured out that it was best to put that energy into her art. Halsey is now rumored to be dating 20-year-old singer Yungblud.