Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Skintight Nude Top On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski attended a Tiffany & Co. event wearing an outfit that covered up her skin yet still managed to be flirty. The model wore a skintight, nude-colored top with a turtle neck and long sleeves. She paired this with a pair of dark green pants, and added a splash of color with a salmon pink cross body bag and matching makeup. The makeup included bright pink eyeshadow, eyeliner and dark mascara. She also wore glossy lipstick, and her hair was done up in a casual high bun with her bangs down.

The event was the Tiffany & Co. Modern Love Photography Exhibition, and many notable celebrities stopped by including Kendall Jenner, detailed the Daily Mail. Jenner rocked an interesting all-black outfit, consisting of a low-cut black top that tied at the waist with black pants. The pants had a huge flare from the knee, and Kendall accessorized with shiny black gloves that almost reached her elbows.

In addition, Ratajkowski shared a photo of one of her outfits from the catwalk yesterday. The white dress was completely made up of ruffles, with a cinched waist band and an interestingly-cut skirt. The model’s hair was slicked back into a bun with a middle part, and she thanked the designer, Tomo Koizumi.

The Koizumi catwalk was filled with notable models, including one of the most sought-after models in the industry, Bella Hadid. Bella’s dress was much more dramatic than Emily’s, as she sported a lime green ruffle dress with a giant, cape-like billowing jacket that was dark blue with light yellow accents.

At any rate, it looks like Emrata is likely to be busier as NY Fashion Week ramps up. Before the fashion week started, the model hit her fans with a slew of new photos that promoted her new Inamorata Body line, which consists of lingerie and simple athleisure wear.

Ratajkowski has opened up in the past about her inspirations for her Inamorata swimwear line, as she described her design process to Vogue.