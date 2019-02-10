‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Lacy Lingerie, Thigh-High Fishnet Stockings

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Jean Underwood is no stranger to capturing the hearts and minds of her attentive audience, frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to show off her dangerous curves and flawless sense of style.

In her most recent share, Sara leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she rocks a form-fitting white lingerie set — one featuring a plunging neckline which serves to emphasize her deep cleavage. With enormous cutouts on either side of the one-piece — which reveal great expanses of her flawless and fair skin — the barely-there garment commands attention. Kneeling atop a comfy looking bed — flanked by two hanging light bulbs which cast dramatic lighting over the entirely sensual, sultry affair — Sara is the epitome of sex appeal.

A pair of fishnet stockings in a matching, pure white hue can be seen wrapped about the model’s slender legs and supple thighs. Lace embroidery details both the lingerie and the stockings, elaborate floral patterns adding femininity to the ensemble — one already showcased by the enviable figure put on display by Sara herself. Her signature platinum blonde tresses are styled short and straight, falling in loose waves about her neck and shoulders. Her lips are painted a glossy nude and are slightly parted in a provocative, breathy expression. Light foundation and concealer work to flatten her complexion, making her natural beauty pop even under the bright light cast by the nearby light bulbs.

A rustic looking shelf bearing books, vintage stereo equipment, and speakers can be seen at the top of the photographic frame.

In the caption attending the cabin-fever photo, Sara gave a shout-out to red hot style label Fashion Nova, and also made a bit of a cheeky joke as to her state of undress in advance of Valentine’s Day. Her fans and followers seemed to appreciate her candor — and her snapshot — awarding Underwood’s snapshot with over 90,000 likes and 700-plus comments in a matter of moments after the image had been posted.

One user wrote, “Very hot, love the lingerie on you,” followed by a string of flame emojis, rose emojis, heart emojis, and a smiling emoji. A second Instagram fan seemed to have been inspired by Sara’s sexy get-up, writing, “Oooo I need to get that to wear for my hubby.”

Sara Underwood has been traveling the world in style as late, per Designboom, rambling the roads in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the company of her boyfriend and principal photographer Jacob Witzling. Her legions of devotees just love seeing her exotic adventures, and can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.