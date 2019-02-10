Rosie Huntington Whiteley Rocks A Swimsuit & Netted Coverup On Instagram

Rosie Huntington Whiteley is sharing exciting sneak peeks of her photoshoot for Elle with her Instagram fans, and the photos so far look amazing. One of the photos showed her rocking a swimsuit with a netted, white coverup. The model sat on the edge of steps made of rocks, as she smiled with her eyes closed. Her hair was swept back and worn down, and she didn’t appear to wear any jewelry. The second photo from the post showed Rosie in an oversized, green luxury shirt with gold chain graphics, which she rolled up at her elbow.

A second post revealed several more outfits, including a dazzling sequined-silver tank top that had a high collar. There was a triangle accent by the neck, along with horizontal stripes. The top was paired with a black swimsuit bottom, which she showed off as she tugged at the shirt. And finally but not least, Rosie wore a chic bodysuit with floral-inspired graphics throughout. She posed with a black-and-white checkered surfboard.

In addition to the still photos, Huntington Whiteley shared what it was like backstage as she was getting her hair and makeup done in her Stories. She also posted videos of her posing for the camera, plus a short clip of her looking through the results on the camera.

It’s not uncommon for models to be very knowledgeable when it comes to fashion, since they often wear some of the trendiest pieces from the season. With that being said, Rosie is no exception, as she previously revealed to the Telegraph one of her favorite things to do, which is to collect vintage underwear.

“I don’t collect knickers, and bras are hard to find, but I have a lot of slips and camisoles. British girls love a good vintage find. Before I was modelling that’s what I could afford: I would go through charity shops to find things. I love how it tells a story. You look at these exquisite pieces like art and wonder where this was or who was in this 50, 60 years ago. It’s very romantic.”

She also said that “I have a dressing-room where things hang all over the place. It’s pink with gold mirrors – I’m very girlie. No boys allowed.” Rosie added that she didn’t think boys would want to be there anyway. Considering that her fiance, Jason Statham and their child are both boys, the dressing room is probably a place that she enjoys on her own.