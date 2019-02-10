Trump: ‘I Probably Work More Hours Than Almost Any Past President’

In a series of Twitter messages posted Sunday, President Donald Trump discussed media reports about his work schedule.

“The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative,” the president wrote.

On February 3, Axios published Donald Trump’s schedules. Leaked by a White House staffer, the document revealed how much time the president actually spends working.

According to the schedule, Trump spends more than 60 percent of his time in so-called Executive Time, reading the papers, watching his favorite cable news shows, making calls, and generally procrastinating.

But according to President Trump, the fact that he spends 60 percent of his time in so-called Executive Time is actually good, because he does not procrastinate — he actually works.

“I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President.”

“The fact is, when I took over as president, our country was a mess,” Trump tweeted, and then proceeded to criticize former President Barack Obama.

According to Trump, he inherited a “depleted” military, high taxes, immigration, healthcare and other problems, a potential war with North Korea, and “much more.”

“I had no choice but to work very long hours!” the president concluded.

What President Trump failed to address in Sunday’s series of Twitter posts is media speculation which alleges that the White House has launched a “manhunt” for the schedule leaker.

According to the Huffington Post, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has reportedly personally approved the manhunt. Reports allege that Mulvaney is growing increasingly frustrated with the fact that information appears to be leaking from the White House on a regular basis.

A search is reportedly underway for the staffer who leaked President Donald Trump's White House schedules, revealing he has spent much of his time in unstructured periods. https://t.co/LIH1knAm9R — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 9, 2019

Administration officials are now reportedly looking for the person who leaked Donald Trump’s schedule, while the president keeps busy defending himself via Twitter.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, a number of current and former administration officials explained to the press that the leaking of the schedule is potentially a bad sign for the president. The fact that a White House staffer decided to leak the schedule to Axios signals that even the president’s staunchest White House loyalists are turning against him.

“Trump is hated by everyone inside the White House,” one former official said.

Other current and former administration officials explained that the tensions remain high in the highest office in the land, because Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — the president’s son-in-law and daughter — enjoy a privileged status.

Donald Trump’s Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney are reportedly among administration officials looking for a way out of what appears to be a hectic White House.