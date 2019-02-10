Watch Athletic Club Bilbao Vs FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Clash Live Online

Both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele have been passed fit to start for FC Barcelona as the La Liga leaders travel to face Athletic Bilbao.

Though they got off to a halting start in the 2018/2019 La Liga season, defending Spanish champions FC Barcelona now appear poised to seal another title — their second straight and eighth in the last 11 seasons. But the Blaugrana have slowed down as the season has rolled into its second half, suffering a dispiriting draw to Valencia in the league a week ago, per Soccerway, and another draw in the first of three El Clasico matches against arch-rivals Real Madrid in a mid-week Copa del Rey semifinal. Now, the champions face a resurgent opponent in Basque side Athletic Club Bilbao who they must beat to create a comfortable space atop the table, in a match that will stream live from Basque Country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on February 10, at the 53,000-seat San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:45 a.m. on Monday morning, February 11, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3:45 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 5:45 a.m. Eastern.

Bilbao, a team that refuse stock budge from its policy of signing only native Basque players, as The Guardian reported, appeared headed for relegation through much of the 2018 portion of the current season — a disaster for one of only three teams that has never been relegate from Spain’s top division (Real Madrid and Barcelona being the other two). But the situation at Bilbao has changed rapidly for the better.

On December 4, the club handed walking papers to Coach Eduardo Berizzo and promoted 43-year-old former Eibar boss Gaizka Garitano to the head coaching spot. The move paid instant dividends as the Basque side went eight league games without a loss, and with only three draws, to start their new coach’s tenure, per Soccerway. The team now sits three points above the drop zone in 14th position.

But Barcelona will be playing at full strength, with both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele expected to be healthy and fun teh starting XI, according to The Independent.

Gaizka Garitano has lost only twice in 11 matches so far as head coach of Athletic Club. Juan Manuel Serrano / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona La Liga Round 23 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there is a way to watch the Basque vs. Catalan showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Leones vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday La Liga match live in countries around the world will be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 23 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry a live stream of the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.