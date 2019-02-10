Spoilers For The Week Of February 11 On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Caves

Spoilers for the week of February 11 through 15 on the Young and the Restless bring a stunning confession, amazing celebrations of love, and devastating breakups for the residents of Genoa City.

Victor (Eric Braeden) works on damage control after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) interrupts his arrest, according to She Knows Soaps. At first, Christine (Lauralee Bell) believes Nikki is just trying to delay things. However, Nikki confesses, and, ultimately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Christine end up removing the handcuffs from Victor, placing them on Nikki and hauling her down to the Genoa City Police Department.

In an attempt to distract the press from the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) drama, Abby (Melissa Ordway) concocted a plan to go full steam ahead with her wedding plans. After a splashy photo shoot, Abby and Arturo (Jason Canela) appear on the cover of Life & Style magazine as they promote their engagement in hopes of drawing attention away from the rest of the Newman family’s legal issues.

Jack (Peter Bergman) sticks up for his son Kyle (Michael Mealor). Lately, the father and son have had a friendly relationship and, when push comes to shove, Jack goes to bat for Kyle.

Speaking of Kyle, Summer (Hunter King) continues with her plan to charm and win him back. Inquisitr reported that Lola (Sasha Calle) ends up breaking up with Kyle, and that leads to a moment between Kyle and Summer that Kyle may not be able to take back. It could mean the end of the road for Lola and Kyle.

Meanwhile, Jack romances Kerry (Alice Hunter) for the holiday. Things appear to go well for them as they move forward free from secrets and with their new understanding.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) toys with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) as they celebrate Valentine’s Day. They enjoy some adult time together, complete with chocolate-covered strawberries, and Nick declares it his best day for love ever.

Sharon (Sharon Case) hears stunning news. She just cannot believe that Nikki confessed. Now that at least part of the truth is out, Sharon worries about her future. Later, when Rey and Sharon have a heart-to-heart, she slips up and accidentally reveals something, and Rey wants to know who she’s covering for. Ultimately, Sharon caves under pressure.

Eventually, after all is said and done, an alliance comes to light, and nothing will be the same in Genoa City.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) struggles with the past as he faces Valentine’s Day alone. Because of his kisses with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), things with Lily (Christel Khalil) are up in the air, and he’s unsure of how to move forward from where he is.