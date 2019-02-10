Kendall Jenner Distressed As Internet Trolls Poke Fun At Her Breakouts

Kendall Jenner expressed her distress as thousands of social media users slam her for her acne.

Supermodel and reality television personality Kendall Jenner is the subject of near daily headlines, many of which are cruel. Although she is only 23-years-old, her physical appearance has been torn apart on social media since before she was even in her teens. As the younger sister of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, she was destined to have her flaws broadcast to the world, whether she liked it or not. Like many adolescents, she has battled acne for years and has faced harsh online criticism for showing up at public events with her breakouts on display. According to The Tribune, Jenner simply wishes people would remember that she is just another human.

Skin issues are enough to make any adolescent endure a drop to their self-esteem. When you’re constantly thrust in the spotlight with intrusive cameras being shoved in your face, it is even more difficult to hide. With her ever-growing career as a high profile model, Jenner had no choice but to carry on with life and accept her flaws as they were. While many praised the model for appearing at highly publicized events like the Golden Globes with a full face of breakouts, others were not so kind in their remarks, according to Refinery 29.

Kendall Jenner may be the highest paid model, but she's still "cried endlessly for days because of things people have said" about her acne. https://t.co/vpauqUeoWQ pic.twitter.com/HMi7YYFHBe — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2019

After receiving assistance from a multitude of dermatologists and experimenting with every skin-clearing product she could find, Jenner eventually turned to Proactiv. The skin cleanser brand would end up being the magic fix for her, helping her get her skin back under control. Now, the model serves as the new face of the brand, hoping to help others who struggle with self-esteem issues due to their acne. Although she has developed a thick skin in regards to critics, Jenner says that cruel comments can still get her down. In fact, she says that come rude remarks about her skin still cause her to cry for days.

“I have had to become stronger through it. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I am not superhuman. I definitely feel and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. It can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that’s what can really mess you up.”

Jenner hopes that by sharing her story with acne, she can tear down the false concept that models are any more than just humans.