Reese Witherspoon Fell Down The Stairs At Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Bash

Reese Witherspoon took an awkward tumble down the stairs as she left Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party. The Big Little Lies star was wearing a towering pair of black heels as she left the star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, when she lost her balance and tumbled to her knees.

The Daily Mail published photos of the 42-year-old as she clung to the stairs’ handrail in an attempt to halt her fall. It looks as though her ankle twisted as she collapsed, something anyone who has worn heels can relate to. Luckily, the star ended her tumble on the landing of the staircase, so she didn’t end up taking a much worse fall.

The hotel staff quickly came to help Witherspoon, and then the shaken and embarrassed-looking blonde was escorted by her bodyguard and assistant as she headed out to meet her car and driver.

Who knows if the strappy heels are to blame for the fall, but they certainly made her outfit look good. Witherspoon showed up to the party in a short black dress and a matching black faux fur coat. A pair of sparkly earrings and a fist full of rings completed the look.

Witherspoon and Aniston are set to appear in a television series, Top of the Morning, together. It’s a show about the drama behind the world of morning television. The series was purchased by Apple after a bidding war and will appear on the tech giant’s new streaming service sometime this year.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the duo will also executive produce the show.

“I just keep pinching myself, from this to that, I just don’t know what to say,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight, according to Bustle. “We started shooting about a month ago, and it has been just so much fun. It is hard, it is dense, but it is so fulfilling.”

Witherspoon is also appearing in the second season of Big Little Lies, which will premiere this summer on HBO. The actress recently spoke to the Television Critics Association about the upcoming season, which looks to be the last of the series, joking that the cast has repeatedly stuck her with the bill when they head out to eat together.

“Who pays? I pay,” Reese joked, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “None of these girls ever pull out their credit card!”

When Nicole Kidman, who also stars in the show protested, Witherspoon amended her comment.

“OK, Meryl paid once,” she added.