‘Glee’ Alum Lea Michele Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring On Instagram

Glee alum Lea Michele is a pro at updating her fans with her latest adventures and the new and exciting things going on in her life, and her followers were floored when the actress took to Instagram to show off her famously massive engagement bauble on Saturday.

Michele, who is betrothed to AYR clothing president Zandy Reich, posted the spring inspired shot while glowing in the sunlight and holding up the four-carat ring. The Scream Queens actress stood in front of vibrant pink flowers, while donning a floral shirt with similar hues spread across it.

The singer wore her dark hair in loose, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders, with a dramatic middle part that accentuated her unique facial features. Michele dusted on a light sweep of bronzer, and used contouring to highlight her gorgeous face. Using a smokey shadow and a flick of dark mascara, her brown eyes stood out as she gave the camera a flirty pout. She topped the entire look off with a rosy colored lipstick that accentuated her semi parted lips.

Keeping the accessories to a minimum, so as to not take away from the stunning ring, Michele wore a simple, delicate bar necklace, and a bright white polish on her fingernails.

Michele and Reich have been engaged since last April, when Reich proposed to the actress with a beach proposal and a personally designed elongated, radiant cut ring from Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas, as People Magazine reported. Michele shared the happy news with a shot of the her hand, donning the stunning adornment, with a caption that just read “yes,” topped off with a diamond ring emoji.

Michele, who previously dated her Glee costar Cory Monteith — who passed away following a heartbreaking overdose in 2013 — is famously private about her life outside of the acting world. She did share a small update to People about her love life in 2017, and how she was so thrilled with her relationship with Reich, and even more happy that he got the Ryan Murphy stamp of approval.

“I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it,” the actress gushed.

In addition to the gorgeous selfie Michele shared over the weekend, the actress paid tribute to one of her longtime besties, Emma Roberts. The Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return actress shared a hysterical snap of the duo on a carnival ride, holding hands, eyes closed, and screaming at the top of their lungs as they enjoyed the plunging thrill.

Fans of Michele’s will be sure to keep a watchful eye on the starlets social media for the latest update, and, of course, news of the upcoming wedding.