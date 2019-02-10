Gabrielle Union Shares ‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Clip

In 2017, it was announced that the BET drama series, Being Mary Jane, starring Gabrielle Union, would be coming to an end after four seasons. It was later revealed that instead of a fifth season, the network would air a two-hour movie, which will serve to wrap up the entire series while bringing closure to its viewers, according to a report from Deadline.

The movie was set to air in 2018, but there seems to have been a few setbacks and a new release date has been set. Being Mary Jane will return on April 16, 2019, and the first promo clip is already here.

Union took to Instagram to share the short clip with her followers. In the clip, Union can be seen in character standing in a dressing room, while looking at herself in a nearby mirror. Mary Jane is wearing a beautiful wedding gown with a plunging neckline and a vintage veil. She seems to be in a reflective mood as several voices begin to play in her head, but her thoughts are soon interrupted when the door opens and her mother (Margaret Avery) enters the room with an announcement.

“Pauletta, it’s time,” her mother says.

It makes sense that there would be a wedding in the finale as, throughout the series, Mary Jane has wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother. In Season 4, Mary Jane found herself in a relationship with her coworker Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy), but after assuming their relationship was over, she went ahead and had some previously frozen embryos implanted. Justin eventually returns and proposes to Mary Jane but at this point, he’s unaware that she could possibly be pregnant with another man’s child.

It’s unclear if Mary Jane will be marrying Justin, one of her former flames, or a completely new character fans have yet to meet. There is also a theory that there will not be a wedding at all. Some fans are even speculating the clip could simply be a dream that will come crashing down when the movie actually airs.

But either way, fans seem excited by the announcement.

“Yay yay I have been waiting! Thought it was over,” one person wrote under the clip posted by Union. “Yay. Too excited for this,” another said.

After announcing the network would not be bringing the show back for a fifth season, BET’s Connie Orlando, EVP and Head of Programming, said the show was a “landmark series,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past 4 seasons, she continued. “We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”