Charlie Sheen Offers Sobriety Advice To Lindsay Lohan

Actress Linsay Lohan had everything lined up to enjoy a tremendously successful Hollywood career. She was only 12-years-old when she broke her way into the acting world playing twin sister roles in The Parent Trap. When she took the starring role in Mean Girls in 2004, she was one of the most highly sought after actresses of her generation. However, a long series of poor decisions caused everything to come crashing down. Now, as Lohan struggles to regain the reputation she once had prior to becoming involved with drugs and alcohol, actor Charlie Sheen has some advice for her, according to the Tribune.

Lohan’s battle with substance abuse has been the topic of headlines for years. It all started with a DUI arrest in 2007. Shortly after followed many more arrests for cocaine possession, a hit-and-run and even a necklace stealing scandal. Her once luxurious lifestyle became one of stints in rehab, jail time, court hearings, and house arrest. The actress was practically unemployable, with few producers wanting to cast her due to her unpredictable behavior, according to Variety.

The actress has now ditched the United States for Dubai where she focuses on sobriety and running a chain of nightclubs. The entrepreneurial lifestyle isn’t exactly what she had in mind when she started out in her career, but her focus has changed to her health. Charlie Sheen claims he has been rooting for Lohan all along, watching her endure struggles much similar to those he experienced in the past.

The actress' put her partying ways behind her and is now focused on running her own chain of nightclubs instead of partying in them.

Sheen just celebrated a full year of sobriety in December of 2018 after his own past of substance abuse. He offered advice to Lohan on her sobriety journey, telling her that she too can come out on the other side.

“I always had tremendous affection for her. I can totally relate to some of the stuff she had gone through, was going through. (I’d) just tell her, just stay the course. You can’t change the past, but they would not call it that if it was not, right?”

Although her career is focused on nightlife, Lohan spends her energy running the clubs instead of partying in them. She claims she has gathered a new group of supportive friends around her who have helped her along on her journey to getting clean. “Because I’m running the show, I have to be on it and I have to keep myself busy. It’s more fun to watch other people have their own fun with what they are doing. There’s no judgment in it though. It has nothing to do with my past,” she said.