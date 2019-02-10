Watch US Sassuolo Calcio Vs Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Can Extend Goal Lead

Defending champions Juventus have faltered somewhat in 2019, and they face a new test on Sunday when they go on the road to face Sassuolo.

The Italian top flight’s defending, seven-years-running, 34-time Champions Juventus have started to show at least a few cracks since December of the year just passed, as Fansided recounts, with sluggish draws against Atalanta and, just eight days ago, Parma. The champs have also appeared less than convincing in narrow wins over SS Lazio and Sampdoria. And just 10 days ago Juve, who are also defending Coppa Italia holders, took a 3-0 thrashing in that tournament from Atalanta. But they maintain an eight-point lead over Napoli atop the Serie A table, and will need to extend that when they travel to Reggio Emilia to take on US Sassuolo Calcio Sunday in match that will stream live from Mapei Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 23 contest on Sunday, pitting 11th-place US Sassuolo Calcio against leaders and defending champions Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Sunday, February 10.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Five-time Balon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, after a brief adjustment period, has been everything that Juventus could have hoped for when the Italian titlists acquired him from Real Madrid over the 2018 summer. The Portuguese superstar leads the Italian top flight with 17 goals, per BBC stats, but Atalanta’s Duván Zapata, who tallied his 16th earlier Sunday in his team’s 2-1 win over SPAL, is closing in and Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead against Sassuolo.

To watch a free live stream of the US Sassuolo Calcio vs. Juventus Sunday Serie A showdown, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN stream network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to watch the Neroverdi vs. La Vecchia Signora for free with those login credentials.

To view the US Sassuolo Calcio vs. Juventus Round 23 showdown live stream for free without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Serie A battle streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports 2. In Italy itself, the Sassuolo vs. Juve Italy Serie A Round 23 game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018/2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of US Sassuolo Calcio vs. Juventus on Sunday.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game, while in the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — Sassuolo-Juventus will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that are set to broadcast a live stream of US Sassuolo Calcio vs. Juventus, be sure to check out Live Soccer TV.