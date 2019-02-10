Pregnant Woman Smashes Restaurant Windows With A Baseball Bat When Told They’re Out Of Beef Patties

The suspect really, REALLY wanted a Jamaican beef patty.

A pregnant woman in New York City was caught on video smashing the windows of a fast-food place, apparently all over the fact that they were out of delicious Jamaican beef patties. the New York Post is reporting. The incident happened last month, but only now is being reported by the media.

The unidentified woman, who police believe is about eight months pregnant based on her appearance, is apparently a regular customer at he Back Home Restaurant in Morrisania, in the Bronx. Co-owner Simone Johnson said that the customer generally favored curry chicken and oxtail soup.

But on this particular occasion, she was apparently hankering for Jamaican beef patties. Unfortunately, says Johnson, the woman’s timing was bad and there weren’t any ready at the time, and Johnson told the woman she (Johnson) would have to make them from scratch. The pregnant woman was not at all happy about that.

“What do you mean that the patties are not ready?”

Things only got worse from there. Told she would have to wait ten minutes for her beef patties, the woman started pacing back and forth, says Johnson. Then Johnson went back to the kitchen to get to work; she says the woman continued to yell at her.

“You are lying! The beef patties are ready! That’s what I really want!”

Johnson’s co-workers say the woman threw some money on the counter and walked off with a piece of carrot cake, and they figured that was the end of it. Five minutes later, the woman came back with a baseball bat.

The woman then fled the scene.

When all was said and done, the woman had done an estimated $2,000 damage to the glass. Johnson says via WANE-TV (Ft. Wayne) that she had to call a glass company to come out for an emergency repair job.

Pregnant woman upset over beef patties smashes restaurant windows with baseball bat.. I hope back home restaurant has the #beef and #cheese next time.. pic.twitter.com/xcMyMqGY0W — Matt Sands (@MattSan62428217) February 10, 2019

Johnson says that normally her customers are kind and friendly, and come from far and wide for her delicious Jamaican food.

“They’re great people here, Very kind people. Very caring. I just can’t believe that someone would actually do something like that. I have people that come from different places. Westchester County. Rockland County. People that come back from Georgia. They stack up with the patties because they want to come back home with them. We have people who love them. I love them as well.”

Meanwhile, as of this writing, police have still not identified the suspect, and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Johnson, meanwhile, jokes about the incident, saying that at the end of the day, the woman’s act of vandalism demonstrates just how delicious Johnson’s Jamaican beef patties are.