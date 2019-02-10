Pregnant Woman Smashes Restaurant Windows With A Baseball Bat When Told They’re Out Of Beef Patties

The suspect really, really wanted a Jamaican beef patty.

A pregnant woman in New York City was caught on video smashing the windows of a fast food restaurant apparently over the fact that they were out of delicious Jamaican beef patties, the New York Post reported. The incident happened last month, but is only now making the news.

The unidentified woman, who police believe is about eight months pregnant based on her appearance, is apparently a regular customer at the Back Home Restaurant in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. Co-owner Simone Johnson said that she generally favored curry chicken and oxtail soup.

But on this particular occasion, she was apparently hankering for Jamaican beef patties. Unfortunately, said Johnson, the woman’s timing was bad and there weren’t any ready at the time. Johnson told the pregnant woman that the restaurant would have to make them from scratch, which the customer was not happy about.

“What do you mean that the patties are not ready?”

Things only got worse from there. Told she would have to wait 10 minutes for beef patties, the woman started pacing back and forth, said Johnson.

Then, Johnson went back to the kitchen to get to work, and said the woman continued to yell at her.

“You are lying! The beef patties are ready! That’s what I really want!”

Johnson’s co-workers said the woman threw some money on the counter and walked off with a piece of carrot cake, and they figured that was the end of it. Five minutes later, the woman came back with a baseball bat.

The woman then fled the scene.

When all was said and done, the woman caused an estimated $2,000 damage to the glass. Johnson said, via WANE 15, that she had to call a glass company to come out for an emergency repair job.

Jamaican beef patties. Paul_Brighton / Shutterstock

Johnson said that, normally, her customers are kind and friendly, and come from far and wide for her delicious Jamaican food.

“They’re great people here. Very kind people. Very caring. I just can’t believe that someone would actually do something like that. I have people that come from different places. Westchester County. Rockland County. People that come back from Georgia. They stack up with the patties because they want to come back home with them. We have people who love them. I love them as well.”

As of this writing, police have still not identified the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Johnson, meanwhile, jokes about the incident, saying that, at the end of the day, the woman’s act of vandalism demonstrates just how delicious her Jamaican beef patties are.