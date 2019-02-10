‘A Million Little Things’ Executive Producer Teases Major Death

While watching TV shows and movies, viewers may often become attached to different characters but for fans of A Million Little Things, this might not be the best idea. The creator of the emotional ABC drama, DJ Nash, revealed there will be a major death at the end of Season 1, according to a report from Us Weekly.

In an interview with TV Line, Nash discussed each character and their relationships with each other and the journey they all must take to become their best selves. At the end of the interview, he went on to say, “someone that we mentioned in this [interview], we say goodbye to them this year.” Based on the promo for next week’s episode, many believe it could be Grace Park’s Katherine.

On the series, Katherine is married to Eddie (David Giuntoli) but after it was revealed that Eddie had been cheating on her with his best friend’s wife, the couple separated. During the most recent episode, viewers see the couple attempting to navigate their new normal while also trying to be mindful of their son’s happiness. But based on the sneak peek for the next episode, Katherine might be making an untimely exit.

“New challenges must be faced, including one they’re not prepared for,” the promo’s voiceover can be heard saying. The clip then flashes to Eddie driving toward an accident scene with ambulances and police vehicles. When the authorities tell him to stay back, he yells, “That’s my wife!”

“There was the thing that exploded their relationship. As they move apart from the explosion, they’re kind of getting back to who they were. I think they’ll actually start figuring out how to, at least, co-parent well, and I could see their ships passing again,” Giuntoli told Us Weekly. “Eddie and Katherine were one of those couples who never fought, they never said what they needed to say and now that they have, ironically, things have the potential to be better than they ever have.”

Many fans have also predicted that Maggie, played by Allison Miller, could be the character to die since she is currently battling cancer but Miller has previously hinted at her return to Season 2. She claims her relationship with Gary (James Roday) “grows deeper throughout this season and there’s going to be a lot to explore in the second season.”

There are only two episodes left in Season 1 so fans won’t have to wait too long to find out which beloved character will meet their demise.

A Million Little Things airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m.