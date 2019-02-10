‘Captain Marvel’ Website Transports Fans Back To The ’90s

Marvel has launched a new website for the upcoming Captain Marvel film, and it’s easily the best piece of ’90s nostalgia on the internet right now. Since the film — which stars actress Brie Larson — takes place in the past, the marketing team at Marvel decided to design the website to coincide with the time period.

Mashable was one of the first publications to take notice of the stellar new website, which is flooded with pixelated colors, games and animated web-art. It’s everything you’d expect from a ’90s website, complete with a “WHO ARE THE SKRULLS” game. The game shows photos of people on the train — taken from the film’s trailer — and visitors have to decide if they are a Skrull or human.

“Shapeshifters who live among us? Posing as grandmothers, small children, or even your friends? How can you tell and what can you do when confronted by this menace? Take the test and PREPARE YOURSELF for the coming events!!!” the game description reads.

The background on the Captain Marvel website is full of stars and features two different animated ships. One belongs to Carol Danvers — as seen in the trailer — and the other appears to be one of her enemies. There’s also a great animated clip of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) playing with a cat, who became famous from its appearance in the film’s full-length trailer.

Captain Marvel has an amazingly retro official website https://t.co/CeatZPR30v pic.twitter.com/O4wSKC1rQy — io9 (@io9) February 9, 2019

The website also shares a brief synopsis of the movie, which doesn’t give too much away. The film’s plot is still relatively under wraps.

“Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.”

One of the funniest sections of the website is the digital guestbook, which references Y2K, the dancing baby, and the uselessness of the pound sign — which will later become ubiquitous with the rise of the hashtag.

Oh my god, this completely official '90s Captain Marvel website is absolutely perfect ????https://t.co/LX0hEbGAQt pic.twitter.com/UXXEz9dkmV — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) February 8, 2019

The old woman, whom Captain Marvel fights in the aforementioned trailer, also pops up from time to time on the website as an additional form of comic relief. The woman is suspected to be a shape-shifting Skrull, and not just a harmless old lady trying to get home.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8. The film stars Brie Larson, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch.