Nancy Pelosi Receives Standing Ovation At Clive Davis Grammy Gala

While the event was packed with stars, Pelosi was the one to get the most attention at the gala.

While many of the biggest names in the music industry were in attendance of Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party on February 9, it was politician Nancy Pelosi that was the star of the night, AP News is reporting. The House Speaker was reportedly the belle of the ball and got the most requests from people to take a selfie. There were so many party-goers vying to get a photo with Pelosi that even a line had formed.

While Pelosi’s name is always in the news, the House Speaker most recently went viral for a sarcastic hand-clap that she gave President Donald Trump following his State of the Union speech. When Davis announced from the stage that Pelosi was in the audience, the politician received a standing ovation, with some even imitating the mocking applause she had given Trump. According to USA Today, Clive referred to her as politician who is “front and center like never before.”

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were at the Beverly Hilton Saturday night to not only celebrate music and the Grammy awards, but to honor late legendary singer Aretha Franklin, who passed away on August 16. The night ended with tribute performances to Franklin, with R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan performing covers of “Call Me” and “I Knew You Were Waiting.” She was eventually joined by Rob Thomas. Soul singer Ledisi performed “Sisters Are Doin’ it For Themselves” alongside sister duo Chloe x Halle.

While the Franklin tribute concluded the night, performances from Travis Scott kicked the night off. The rapper, who is nominated for three Grammy awards this year, performed his songs “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode.” The band The Time also made an appearance, and joined Quincy Jones to pay tribute to Clarence Avant, the 87-year-old music executive known as the “godfather of black music.”

Other performances came from the musician H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, and Keala Settle, who sang “This Is Me” from the hit movie-musical The Greatest Showman. Notable names in the audience included Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Apple’s Tim Cook, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, recent Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman, Wolfgang Puck, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dionne Warwick, Kathy Griffin, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Calvin Klein, Angela Bassett, Berry Gordy, Fred Armisen, George Clinton, Darren Criss, James Brolin, Beck, Joe Walsh, Alice Cooper, A$AP Rocky, Diane Warren, LL Cool J, David Foster, Miguel, Chick Corea, Maren Morris, Rae Sremmurd, Ryan Tedder, Max Martin, Courtney B. Vance, L.A. Reid, Dua Lipa, Ciara, and Russell Wilson.

