‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Lolo Jones Breaks Down Over Not Having A Husband

Lolo Jones had a bit of a rough moment in the Celebrity Big Brother house Saturday after receiving her Head of Household basket. It’s a tradition in Big Brother house to receive a specialty basket after winning the coveted title which is full of the houseguest’s favorite snacks, photos from home, and letters from family.

The Olympian won the sixth HOH of the season which played out live on Friday night’s episode. Since Lolo’s HOH reign is the shortest in the season (because of the double eviction), she doesn’t get to enjoy the luxuries that come with living in the HOH room. She did receive her basket though in the pantry which she looked through with alliance member Tamar Braxton. Shortly after receiving it Lolo broke down according to Big Brother Daily.

The letter in Lolo’s basket was from her best friend which caused her to get very upset. Tamar noticed something was wrong with Lolo when she was going through the basket and reading her letter. After inquiring what was wrong, Lolo explained she wished she was receiving a basket from a husband (she is single) and continued to cry while being comforted by Tamar.

Lolo then admitted that she never wanted to win an HOH because she knew getting a basket would make her upset. Tamar then pulled Lolo out of the pantry to be with the rest of the roommates so they could be with her while she went through her basket which is normally a very happy time in the house.

The bobsledder has been very vocal about being single on social media and in interviews and isn’t shy or embarrassed to proclaim that she’s still a virgin at age 36. Her Twitter bio even jokes that she’s holding out until she’s 41 so there can be a sequel to the Steve Carell comedy 40-Year-Old-Virgin.

I hate being single ???? pic.twitter.com/2kF2WjPAFO — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) December 5, 2018

Lolo spoke with HBO Sports back in 2021 (via Los Angeles Times) about how difficult it is to be in her shoes.

“It’s just something, a gift that I want to give to my husband. But please understand this journey has been hard. If there’s virgins out there, I just want to let them know, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics, harder than graduating from college, has been to stay a virgin before marriage.”

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9 p.m. EST. The live two-hour finale will follow on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.