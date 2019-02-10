Ashley Graham Recreates A Famous Britney Spears Outfit In Revealing Sheer Dress At New York Fashion Week

Model Ashley Graham certainly knows how to steal a show, and that’s exactly what she did while rocking a revealing sheer dress in Christian Siriano’s show at New York Fashion Week.

The plus-size model took to the runway for Siriano’s fall 2019 show, and images of her walk down the runway are now getting viral attention.. As the New York Post noted, the model wore a “long, sheer gown studded with crystals” that evoked memories of the outfit Britney Spears wore in the music video for “Toxic.”

Graham shared some video of her preparations for the show in her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse as she prepared for the event by going through makeup and getting on her outfit. A picture she shared from the show got a huge reaction from fans, with many sharing supportive messages.

Ashley Graham had a supportive message of her own for Christian Siriano for his willingness to feature woman from all sizes and backgrounds in his fashion shows.

“Incredibly honored to close @csiriano today, one of my favorite designers who is leading by example, proving that diversity is a necessity,” she wrote.

It was almost exactly one year ago that Siriano was celebrated for holding one of the most diverse fashion shows that New York Fashion Week had ever seen. As Elle reported at the time, Ashley Graham was also featured in the 2018 show that had an array of men, women, and trans models from all different backgrounds.

This earned Siriano high marks from other models as well, with Coca Rocha telling Glamour that Siriano is a trail blazer in the industry for his efforts toward inclusion.

“In an industry often too narrow-minded and resistant to change, he’s shown himself not only open to change, but that he, himself, is the change—and a change we need,” Rocha said. “His love and celebration of women, all women, regardless of skin color or size is evident in his castings of runway shows, and the women he surrounds himself with.”

Ashley Graham has also been a vocal proponent of body inclusivity in the modeling world, and has become one of the most successful plus-size models in the history of the industry. Her fame has helped pave the way for a generation of new models from all kinds of backgrounds who don’t match the previous industry standards.

More pictures of Ashley Graham’s Britney Spears-inspired outfit from New York Fashion Week can be seen here.