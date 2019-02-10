Tami Has Surprisingly Reaction To Xan In Tonight’s ‘Shameless’ Episode [Spoilers]

Xan re-enters Lip’s world in tonight’s Shameless episode and most will find Tami’s reaction shocking.

As the Inquisitr reported back in September the role of Alexandra Galvez, better known as Xan, was originally cast to Scarlet Spencer in Season 8 before being re-cast to Amirah Johnson in Season 9 of Shameless.

While Xan did exit the show during the first half of Season 9 to be with her mother, fans knew it was only a matter of time before she returned as the actress had already been signed on as a regular cast member for Season 10.

Warning: The remainder contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of Shameless.

After returning from volunteering – by washing the hair of elderly women – Lip and Tami head back to the Gallagher home when they discover the young Xan sitting on the steps by herself. The young girl explained she had no where else to go before being quickly welcomed inside.

Fans of the Showtime series have had pretty mixed feelings about Lip’s latest fling on social media as most just don’t think she’s a good fit for the eldest male Gallagher sibling. When the promo of tonight’s episode revealed Xan would be returning, many predicted Tami would have a bad reaction to the return of the little girl as she comes off as a bit on the selfish side.

Chuck Hodes / Showtime

Tami, however, had a surprising reaction to the return of the young girl as her maternal instincts seemed to quickly click. The blonde beauty responded by making the girl something to eat and wrapping her up in something warm before scolding Lip to be careful about how he approached her.

Then, Tami agreed to give Xan a bath while talking to her about anything that may have happened to her while she was wandering the streets.

After cleaning the young girl up, Tami had a deep and meaningful conversation with the young girl after she and Lip learned Xan had been on the street for days looking for her mother after being abandoned at a hotel when her mother left for pizza and never returned.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

The girl admitted to venturing to a truck stop that she knew her mother frequented before eventually making way to the Gallagher home to find Lip – who has been the only person to show the child any love and affection.

The brief promo at the end of the episode reveals Lip making an attempt to get rights to being the guardian of Xan. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be as easy of a process as he would have hoped.