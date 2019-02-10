Kylie Jenner Commands Attention In Ruby Red Gown With High Slit

Following their rocking party for their one-year-old daughter, Stormi, parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out last night together to attend the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant which took place in Beverly Hills.

According to the Daily Mail, the TV personality slayed in a ruby red gown that featured a dangerously high slit, which teasingly put her toned legs on full display.

Jenner commanded attention as her strapless bold silk gown perfectly showcased her curvy hips and perky bosom.

Photos obtained and published by Daily Mail reveal Kylie and Travis in a warm embrace as they oozed glamor during the star-studded event. Jenner pulled her glamorous look for the evening together by rocking equally bold matching ruby red lipstick.

A separate photo – also featured by Daily Mail– showed Jenner lovingly gazing into Scott’s eyes as he wrapped his hands around her waist from behind.

The lovebirds put on an adorable display of PDA during the lavish pre-Grammy event which only continues to add fuel to the fire that the duo may soon be engaged.

Just four hours ago, the beauty mogul treated her 126 million Instagram followers to a snapshot of her gorgeous ensemble. The photo featured Kylie in a bathroom with a lot of mirrors which allowed the TV personality to show off her fierce dress from a lot of different angles at the same time.

The photo showed Jenner snapping the picture herself with the back camera on her smartphone. She panned out on the photo just enough to give her followers a teasing glimpse of the top of the extra-high slit on the gown.

In just four hours, her massive social media following wasted no time showering the photo with a lot of love as it accumulated over 3 million likes and just under 25,000 comments.

Seemingly speechless, most of her followers stuck to single word complements or fire and heart-filled emoticons to express their thoughts on the sizzling snapshot.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie and Travis have had a busy weekend as they also threw a massive birthday party for their one-year-old. Just nine hours ago, Jenner shared a photo of herself holding her baby girl as she explained that she just “had to go all out” for her daughter’s birthday.

Since it was posted, her birthday post has accumulated just of 5 million likes and just over 25,000 likes.

Many took the time to complement the young mother for giving everything and more to her adorable baby girl.