Bikini Babes Natasha Oakley & Devin Brugman Flaunt Bountiful Cleavage On Instagram

For Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman bikinis have become a way of life. The gorgeous models not only look good in the tiny two-pieces, but they are the owners of the highly sought after Monday Swimwear range.

Natasha Oakley recently posted a photo of her and her bestie enjoying a day on the beach on her Instagram page. The blonde, who originally hails from Australia, captioned the photo “Beach babies for life,” and looking at the photo, it seems as if these two enjoy nothing better than a day celebrating the beach.

Oakley wore a barely-there black string bikini which showed a generous amount of cleavage. The 28-year-old wore a black sarong over hips. However, the cover-up could not hide the blonde bombshell’s killer abs.

The Aussie model wore her hair in a simple side path. Her gold tresses fell in soft waves over her shoulders and back. Oakley completed the look with black sunglasses, a structured basket bag with leather handles, and a gold necklace with a pendant that nestled between her breasts.

Brugman, who is also 28, looked equally svelte in a leopard print bikini that showed off the brunet’s curvy frame. The string bikini barely contained the model’s voluptuous curves which threatened to bust out of their tiny confines.

The Californian native wore dark sunglasses and a bold red lip, while she styled her hair in a middle path with her curly locks cascading down her shoulders. Brugman shrugged off her cream cover-up as she posed for the camera.

The photo was an instant success as many of Oakley’s 2 million followers liked and commented on it. With close to 40,000 likes in less than a day, it’s easy to believe that these two business women know what their fans appreciate in a good bikini. In fact, the comments seemed to focus on not only how good the girls look in their skimpy attire, but their friendship which remains as rock solid as ever.

“You two! Love your bond with each other, business partners and sisters for life”

The friends realized that bikinis are big business and first founded the “A Bikini A Day” blog and then went on to launch their swimwear brand in 2014. Per Heightline, Monday Swimwear was “listed as one of the top seven swimwear brands by The London Evening Standard” in May 2017. Oakley and Brugman also announced that they have further ambitions to set up a massive online bikini market.