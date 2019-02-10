Jennifer Aniston’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party Was Full Of Ex-Couples

The former 'Friends' star has stayed friendly with her exes—and their exes.

Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party was star-studded, to say the least. The former Friends star, who turns 50 on February 11, celebrated her milestone birthday with a huge party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Saturday night. But the guest list was a who’s who of ex-couples.

First and foremost, Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt was one of the party guests, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. The Oscar-winning actor was seen entering the party venue with his bodyguard by his side.

But Aniston’s once-estranged ex, who famously left her for Angelina Jolie nearly 15 years ago, wasn’t her only former love at the party. Us Weekly reports that Jennifer’s ex-boyfriend John Mayer also showed up to wish her a happy 50th. Jennifer and John previously made headlines for their rocky romance, which ended in 2009.

In addition, Brad Pitt’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow was also on the guest list for Jennifer Aniston’s party, as was Mayer’s ex-girlfriend Katy Perry. Katy, who dated John Mayer on-and-off for years, arrived at the party with new boyfriend Orlando Bloom. Pitt and Paltrow ended their engagement in 1997 after three years together.

Other party guests who had nothing to do with Jennifer Aniston or Brad Pitt’s love life included Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Barbra Streisand, Cindy Crawford, Jason Bateman, Robert Downey Jr., John Hamm, Keith Richards, George and Amal Clooney, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Wow! Brad Pitt was spotted arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party tonight in L.A. – check out the photos! https://t.co/QBqTRIA3H9 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 10, 2019

There is no word if Jennifer Aniston’s former boyfriend Vince Vaughn or her ex-husband Justin Theroux were invited to ner birthday party. Aniston dated Vaughn shortly after her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, while her three-year marriage to Theroux ended in 2018.

While fans may be surprised that Brad Pitt was invited to Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, it should be noted that the exes made peace with their divorce drama years ago. A source told People that the two stars have remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch via text.

More surprising is John Mayer’s invite to Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party. Just a few years ago, Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote about an awkward encounter he had with Aniston and Mayer at, coincidentally, the Sunset Tower. According to Radar Online, Cohen and Mayer were having drinks at the L.A. hotspot when they spotted Aniston dining with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. When they were leaving, Cohen told Mayer they should go over and say hello to Jennifer Aniston and her group. In his memoir, Cohen wrote of Mayer, “He told me with a look that the Queen of Smartwater would not be having it,” and John left the restaurant without saying a word to his ex-girlfriend.

A few years later, all seems to be fine with Jennifer Aniston and her exes, as well as her birthday party guests’ exes.