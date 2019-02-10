Rita Ora Says ‘Goodnight’ In Topless Instagram Snap

Rita Ora wished her 14.5 million Instagram followers “goodnight” in a topless collection of snaps less than two hours ago.

The sultry snaps teased just a hint of skin which included her bare shoulder and slender arms. The 28-year-old British native actress appeared to have her arm placed in a way that avoided any busty display.

Despite appearing to be nude, Rita’s hair style still managed to be on point as her perfect platinum blonde curls flowed around her face and down her body.

Rocking eye make-up that appeared to have gone a little wild, the actress accessorized with a few dazzling rings on the hand she was using to push back her hair and hold up her head.

Despite being posted so late at night – and just two hours ago – her late-night followers wasted no time showering the topless snap with a lot of love. The photo quickly accumulated 85,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments.

Unsurprisingly, her followers had nothing but great things to say about the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s steamy late-night photo.

“I think you’re beautiful and need to be wifed asap,” one individual penned in the comments of the photo.

“I love you more than myself,” a second star-studded fan chimed in as they chased their comment with an array of heart face and crying emoticons.

Many even wished the actress “good morning” as they expressed gratitude for the pleasure of waking up to since a beautiful photo.

Several of those leaving comments stuck to single word complements or an array of emoticons instead.

This sultry snapshot comes just before Ora shared a photo of the unique dress she wore to the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night.

According to The Daily Mail, Ora commanded attention as she strutted down the red carpet for the star-studded event donning a dress that featured petals of fabric and black feathers.

The attention-seeking dress was a little on the short side allowing Rita the opportunity to put her deliciously long and smooth legs on display during the event as well.

Rita appeared to be rocking the same unique make-up she wore during the event in the topless photos she recently shared with her Instagram followers.

The blonde beauty’s pre-Grammy dress photo quickly accumulated just shy of 60,000 likes and just over 300 comments. While her followers loved the glamorous look, they definitely gravitated toward the topless picture she shared shortly after.