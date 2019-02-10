Obama Health Officials Blast Donald Trump’s Physical Exam Results For Predicting His Future Health

The examiner had claimed that Trump's health will be in "very good" condition for the foreseeable future.

Donald Trump’s health has been a topic of some consternation both for his supporters and detractors. Trump had often attacked the health of his 2016 presidential foe, Hillary Clinton, as not being in the condition required for carrying out a President’s strenuous schedules. In response, health professionals had mocked Trump’s mental health, which was further exacerbated when Michael Wolff published a damaging account in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

In the book, Wolff had painted a picture of Trump not being of a sound mind, which was corroborated by insiders who anonymously claimed that he was unfit to be the U.S. President, as reported by Vox. But Trump has repeatedly claimed that not only he is fit to be President, but that he is in the prime of his health.

Not surprisingly, a lot of anticipation surrounded the release of Trump’s second annual physical exam. The exam, which was conducted earlier this week by Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, showed that his health was in “very good condition”. Conley also stated that Trump’s health will remain in good condition in the foreseeable future — a claim mocked by former health officials who worked during the Obama regime.

One of those people, Ronald Klain, who had led the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis, and who also served as the chief of Vice President Joe Biden’s staff, said it was not possible to predict someone’s future health.

“No doctor can predict someone’s future health,” he tweeted in response to the release of Trump’s health exam memo, as reported by The Hill.

“This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies.”

Conley had not only claimed that Trump was in tip-top physical condition, but also that he would remain in good condition “for the duration of his presidency, and beyond.”

This is the assessment which seems to have irked health officials who worked under the Obama regime. Their suspicion appears to be well-founded when one considers that the memo released by Conley skips the mention of any specifics about Trump’s health.

Trump’s health is a topic which would remain topical in the coming months and years. Now 72 years old, he could expect tough questions about his health from critics during the 2020 campaign, especially as he has been shown to spend a lot of free time during his presidency — unlike what he had promised.